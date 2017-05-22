2017 Burlington Chocolatefest May 26-29

Burlington Chocolatefest 2017 is right around the corner! Join them this Memorial Day weekend (Friday May 26-Monday May 29) for loads of chocolate, entertainment and fun for the whole family!

Visit www.chocolatefest.com for more information and to buy your tickets!

Chocolatefest Fireworks – Friday, May 26th, 2017 9:00 PM

Rotary Carnival – Starts Thursday May 25th, 2017 5:00 PM

Festival gates open:

Friday May 26th, 2017 4:00 PM

Saturday May 27th 10:00AM

Sunday May 28th 10:00AM

Monday May 29th 12:00PM

Chocoholic 5k Run/Walk Sunday May 28th 2017 9:30AM

Memorial Day Parade – Monday May 29th 9:00AM.

Memorial Day ceremony to follow at Echo Park.

TICKET PRICES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

• Adult (13 and older) Tickets : $7.00 online, $8.00 at the gate. •

• Children’s (5 to 12) Tickets : $2.50 online, $3.00 at the gate. •

• 4 and under : Free.

To purchase tickets please visit https://www.chocolatefest.com/tickets/