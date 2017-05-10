10 Year-Old Alex Upendo Presented “Best Small Business of The Year Award”

WAY TO GO! Congratulations to 10 year old Alex Upendo of Racine and his family. On Thursday evening, May 4, 2017 the winners of the 2017 Wisconsin Family Business of the Year Award were announced. The award banquet took place at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison. He was awarded “Best Small Business of The Year Award” & 2 senatorial certificates of “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Wisconsin”. According to his very proud mother, Karee “There were 8 awards total & 31 nominees. Alex was the only one to be nominated for Racine & nobody from Racine has ever won in 14 years.” You can learn more about Alex’s business Build A Bow by visiting them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BuildABowtie/



