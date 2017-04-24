Young Aviators Training Program For Teens 14 to 18 year old

The Young Aviators program puts 14 to 18 year old teens in the pilot seat through daily simulator and aircraft training. All training is done in a pleasant, informal atmosphere at the EAA Chapter, located at Batten International Airport, in Racine, Wisconsin. The five day 2017 Program will run from August 7-11

This program lights a spark for youth interest in science, technology, engineering & math (STEM) through exposure to aviation. The program works because many unpaid volunteers make it possible. If you can help with a donation please consider helping us light the spark in these young people.

Applications for teens interested are due by May 16th. To apply and for more information please visit http://young-aviators.com/apply.html