Young Aviators Training Program For Teens 14 to 18 year old

04/24/2017 | Filed under: Community | Posted by:

The Young Aviators program puts 14 to 18 year old teens in the pilot seat through daily simulator and aircraft training. All training is done in a pleasant, informal atmosphere at the EAA Chapter, located at Batten International Airport, in Racine, Wisconsin.  The five day 2017 Program will run from August 7-11

This program lights a spark for youth interest in science, technology, engineering & math (STEM) through exposure to aviation.  The program works because many unpaid volunteers make it possible. If you can help with a donation please consider helping us light the spark in these young people.

Applications  for teens interested are due by May 16th. To apply and for more information please visit http://young-aviators.com/apply.html

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail