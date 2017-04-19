Woman Arrested for OWI With 4 Children In Car

Jillian Condill, 34 of Racine has been charged with four counts of OWI (1st w/ Passenger < 16 Yrs Old). She was given a $1000 signature bond. Her Pre-trial conference is scheduled on May 18, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 18,2017 at 4:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver. Dispatch advised that the complainant was following the vehicle and stated the driver of the suspect vehicle was all over the road and appeared to be under the influence. The vehicle was located by officers and a traffic stop was initiated on STH 20, west of 90th Street,

Upon arrival at the scene, an officer reports she made contact with the witness, who stated she had been following the vehicle and observed it cross over the center line into oncoming traffic multiple times, and the vehicle was drastically varying its speed, going from very fast to very slow.

Officers made contact with the defendant and report there were also four children,in the vehicle. While speaking with the defendant, officers observed her speech to be extremely slurred and her movements were very slow and stated they were on their way to the movies. The defendant was then asked to exit the vehicle. Officers asked the defendant to perform Standardized Field Sobriety tests but she stated she was physically unable to complete those tests.

The complaint states that the defendants performed a preliminary breath test with a result of .275. The defendant was then placed under arrest for Operating While Under the Influence. Upon a search of the defendants vehicle around the driver’s seat, officers reports located a drinking glass in the middle console covered by a blanket. Inside the cup was a clear liquid. Upon smelling the liquid, officers recognized the liquid based on her training and experience to be vodka. The defendant was then read the Informing the Accused Form and consented to provide an evidentiary sample of her blood. The defendant was transported to Wheaton Franciscan-Ascension Hospital where a blood sample was collected.