Halpin Personnel Onsite Recruitment

Wed., April 26th, 2017

9:00 am – 11:00 am

at Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Classroom C

Hiring for a variety of positions in Racine, Kenosha and Burlington areas.

Please bring your updated resume.

We encourage you to apply online prior to the event at www.halpinpersonnel.com

For more personalized service, visit the offices:

900 State Street, Racine

625 – 57th Street, Kenosha

615 N. Pine Street, Burlington

For job details, visit www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com