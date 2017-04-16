Wednesday April 19th- Opportunity Career Expo

04/16/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

OPPORTUNITY CAREER EXPO
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. General Admission
Racine Architect Hotel & Conference Center
(formerly Racine Marriott)
7111 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53406

PREPARATION TIPS
• Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment
Resource Center at one of the workforce locations:
Racine: 1717 Taylor Avenue Elkhorn: 400 County Road H
Burlington: 209 N. Main Street Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road
• Dress like you would for an interview.
• Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.
• Show up with a great attitude.
• Do your research – know what companies will be there and learn something about the
companies you are interested in working for before attending.
• If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail