Wednesday April 19th- Opportunity Career Expo

OPPORTUNITY CAREER EXPO

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. General Admission

Racine Architect Hotel & Conference Center

(formerly Racine Marriott)

7111 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53406

PREPARATION TIPS

• Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment

Resource Center at one of the workforce locations:

Racine: 1717 Taylor Avenue Elkhorn: 400 County Road H

Burlington: 209 N. Main Street Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road

• Dress like you would for an interview.

• Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.

• Show up with a great attitude.

• Do your research – know what companies will be there and learn something about the

companies you are interested in working for before attending.

• If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event.

