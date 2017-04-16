Wednesday April 19th- Opportunity Career Expo

PREPARATION TIPS
• Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment
Resource Center at one of the workforce locations:
Racine: 1717 Taylor Avenue Elkhorn: 400 County Road H
Burlington: 209 N. Main Street Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road
• Dress like you would for an interview.
• Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.
• Show up with a great attitude.
• Do your research – know what companies will be there and learn something about the
companies you are interested in working for before attending.
• If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event.