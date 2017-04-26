Waterford Man Arrested After Drugs, Weapons and Over $63,000 Recovered During Search Warrant

On April 24th at approximately 1:50 P.M, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, with assistance from Racine County K-9 Unit served a search warrant in the 6300 block of N River Bay Rd in the town of Waterford.

Found during the search was 866.4 grams of T.H.C and approximately 5 grams of T.H.C.“Dabs.” Various amounts of drug paraphernalia were also found; digital scales, vacuum sealer, packaging materials. Also found was an electronic control device “Tazer”, two “ Micro Roni’s” used to convert a handgun into a short barrel rifle, and $63,923.00 in US Currency.

Joseph J Mucha, age 25, a resident of the Town of Waterford was arrested. The following charges were forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office:

– Possession of T.H.C. with intent to deliver

– Keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture

– Possession of drug paraphernalia

T.H.C. “Dabs” are also known as T.H.C. Wax. A wax like substance derived from marijuana plants which has a high concentration of T.H.C. The “Dabs” in this case appear to have been made commercially, possibly in one of the states having legalized recreational marijuana use laws, and then likely shipped or mailed here along with the marijuana.