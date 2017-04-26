Two Men And A Truck are hiring-Movers/Drivers/General Labor

Pay Range: $11 – $15 / hour (starting wage plus customer tips)

Move your career forward with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®! We are now hiring movers and drivers. Join our growing location and learn about the opportunities for career development or movement to other franchises.

We hire for attitude and train for skill. We want great individuals on our team that will help us live out our core value to “be your best and have fun!” We offer great benefits, pay (plus TIPS), and opportunity within.

Since moving can be a stressful experience, our employees have the opportunity to deliver excellent customer service and be a true Movers Who Care®.

What We Offer

Weekly paychecks

Opportunities for tips from customers and commissions

Job Responsibilities:

Moving customer possessions

Loading and unloading

Driving a moving truck (driver only)

Perform truck inspections and inventory checks

Complete paperwork and payment collection

Communicate professionally in English

Job Requirements:

Valid license and good driving record (driver only)

Excellent customer service skills

HS diploma or equivalent

Strong logic/math skills

Stamina to lift heavy items

100% drug free

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is a purpose driven organization, focusing on taking care of customers and moving people forward. Take a look today, and see what might interest you now and in the future. To move your career forward, please apply for this position today! To apply please visit https://careers.twomenandatruck.com/ or call 262-619-9200.