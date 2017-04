Tuesday April 25th-InSinkErator® Direct Hire Job Fair!!!

Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 9:00 am- 4:00 pm

DoubleTree Hotel 11800 – 108th Street Pleasant Prairie, (near Premium Outlets)

Hiring For: ❖ Entry Level Production

Please Note: * Must have High School Diploma/GED. * Must be available all 3 shifts. * Must have one full year consecutive employment (With one employer and not through a staffing agency). * Must be available for Racine and Kenosha locations.

You Will Enjoy: • Direct hire, with immediate benefits

• After vesting, 15% profit sharing for every position ❖ 39 month wage progression ❖ Competitive starting wage