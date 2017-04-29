Thursday May 4th-ANS Onsite Recruitment

ANS – Creative Behavioral Services Onsite Recruitment

When: Thursday, May 4th, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm

Where: Racine County Workforce Solutions,

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI

Classroom D

HIRING-

 Community Integration Specialists – Part Time all shifts

Requirements: Valid driver’s license

Duties: Home duties, assisting with personal cares, supervision, safety skills, medical management, and behavioral supports.

 Human Resources – Part time

 Scheduler – Part time

ANS – Creative Behavioral Services specializes in serving individuals who require high-need behavioral supports, in low ratios, offering our clients person-centered care, meaningful relationships, and opportunities to succeed both at home and in the community.

Today, ANS is a family of companies that has grown to generate over 6 million dollars annually. The ANS family includes with five subsidiaries and proudly employees over 180 employees. We are proud to share that ANS is continually growing its reach through innovation, improved services and service delivery in order to provide our clients with the best care experience possible.

