Thursday April 27th-St. Edwards Child Development Center 7th Annual Mostaccioli Madness Fundraiser

St. Edwards Child Development Center

7th Annual Mostaccioli Madness Fundraiser

Thursday, April 27th 5:oo-8:oopm

Infusino’s Banquet Hall

3201 Rapids Drive, Racine

All You Can Eat Individual Ticket Prices: Adult: $12.00 Children ages 6-12: $10.00 Children 5 and under: $7.00 Children 1 and under: FREE

(Carry out dinner option is available for $12.00 each) (Prices will increase at the door the night of the event)

Highlights of the Night • Buffet Dinner • NEW: Kids Raffle! • Silent Auction • DJ and Dancing • Cash Bar • 50/50 Raffles Bake Sale Character Guest Appearance and more!!

Our Goal St. Edwards CDC is raising money to update our security system and update the classrooms with appropriate child learning materials that will aide in the children’s growth and development.

Contact Information: Rebecca Czerwinski Phone #: 262-636-8051

E-mail: stedwardscdc@wi.rr.com

Fundraiser Location: Infusino’s Banquet Hall (262)635-0220 3201 Rapids Drive Racine, WI 53404



