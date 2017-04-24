Thursday April 27th-Cricket Wireless Onsite Recruitment

Cricket Wireless Onsite Recruitment
Thursday, April 27th, 2017
9:00 am – 12:00 Noon
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Ave., Racine
Classroom D

Hiring Sales Representatives for Racine/Kenosha area

 

