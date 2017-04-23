Sunday Morning Fire on Douglas Ave Displaces Residents

On Sunday April 23rd at 1:47 a.m. the Racine Fire Department, Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Bells responded to 1326 & 1318 Douglas Ave for a reports of a structure fire. Fire crews responded to a 911 call from an occupant returning home observing smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews quickly contained the fire to the first floor of the two adjoining businesses. The five occupants of the upper apartment were not injured and denied shelter from Red Cross due to making other arrangements. We Energies secured the electric and gas to the building while the owners contacted their insurance company. This fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials state there is an estimate $48,000 in losses