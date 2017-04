Sunday May 7th-You’re Invited to a Puppy Shower!

You’re Invited to a Puppy Shower

Sunday May 7th 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Event Location: For Pet’s Sake Veterinary Clinic

9000 Charles St., Sturtevant, WI 53177

Presented By: H.O.P.E. Safehouse

1911 Taylor Ave., Racine WI 53403 – 262.634.4571

Snacks and Refreshments

Monetary Donations and Puppy Gifts Most Appreciated

www.hopesafehouse.org