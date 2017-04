Sunday April 23rd-Wheels Against Child Abuse Car & Motorcycle Show

Guardians of the Children- Belle City presents their “Wheels Against Child Abuse” Car and Motorcycle Show fundraiser at Route 20 Outhouse , on Sunday, April 23 from 9:00 am -3:00 pm. In addition to the classic cars and motorcycles on display, there will be live entertainment, food, raffles, and family-friendly activities for the kids to enjoy! All proceeds will go towards child abuse awareness and prevention material as well as to help the victims directly.