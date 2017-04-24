Saturday May 6th-Eagles Club, Aerie #281 Community Cancer Fundraiser

The Eagles Club, Aerie #281, located at 319 Hamilton St. Racine, will be serving a Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner to help with their annual Community Cancer Fundraiser.

This Fundraising Dinner Event is opened to the Public and will be held on Saturday May 6th, 2017 from 5-8pm.

The Dinner cost is $12.00 and includes a Chicken Breast stuffed with Ham and Swiss Cheese, Creamy Shrimp and Lobster Corn Chowder Soup, Mashed Potatoes with Bacon Gravy, Stuffing, Vegetable choice of Corn or Green Beans, Croissant with Butter and an assortment of CheeseCakes for Dessert.

Please bring your Family and Friends and join ours. Please RSVP by Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 by calling #633-1138 or by signing up on The Eagles Club Board. Thank-you. For more information please visit their event page on facebook at Chicken Cordon Bleu Cancer Fund Dinner