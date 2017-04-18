Saturday April 29th-33rd Annual Kid’s Urban Fishing Clinic

Salmon Unlimited is again hosting the

33rd Annual Kid’s Urban Fishing Clinic!

Quarry Lake Park 3800 Northwestern Ave Racine WI

SATURDAY APRIL 29TH, 2017 9 AM TO 3 PM

Rain or Shine

FOR AGES 15 & UNDER Kid’s under 10 must be accompanied by an Adult INSTRUCTION INCLUDES: FISHING TECHNIQUES CASTING, KNOT TYING, SPECIES IDENTIFICATION EQUIPMENT USE AND WATER SAFETY *Fish Cleaning Demonstrations Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin, The Ivanhoe Restaurant and Zebco will provide a Free Rod/Reel Combo to the First 350 Kids Completing All Stations of the Clinic! “Rod/Reel Combos will be given when the child has completed the Clinic! “Children eligible must not be younger than 4 years old and not older than 15 years old! Striving for Excellence through Education!