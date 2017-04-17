Sam’s Club is HIRING-Numerous Associate Positions Available

Sam’s Club Kenosha is hiring! Opportunities include:

Cashiers, Cart Attendants, Overnight Merchandisers, Gas Station Attendants, Produce Associates, Wireless Sales Associates, Meat I Rotisserie.

Whether you’re interested in full-time or part-time, cashier or management, you’ll discover more than a job at Sam’s Club. You’ll find a place where you can make a difference, in the lives of our customers, be part of a great team atmosphere and enjoy the perks of working for one of the world’s largest retailers.

Join us today, and help our customers save money so they can live better.

Apply today at our in-store kiosks: Sam’s Club 3300 Brumback Blvd. Kenosha, WI 53144 262-654-6213 Or online at www.samsclub.com/careers

