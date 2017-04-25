Ray Alderman & Sons is HIRING-CDL Drivers

Local Routes
Drive Primarily Within Southeastern Wisconsin
No Chicago Driving
Must Be Reliable and Motivated
Seeking a Family Style Culture Workplace
Established in 1985, Ray Alderman and Sons is proud of their family oriented
business, with many employees touting over 20 years of employment. Ray is now
seeking the next generation of 20+ year employees.
If you are truly seeking a family, and not just a position, this is a great place to call home.
For information on our opportunities, please call (262) 878-3359.
www.rayaldermanandsons.com
Ray Alderman & Sons, Inc. is one of the largest independent distributors within the Dean Foods organization, and the largest in Wisconsin. We are presently servicing over 1000 customers in Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, operating a distribution fleet of 30 vehicles.
Ray Alderman & Sons, Inc.
Grove Dairy Distributors, LLC.
2209 South Colony Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182