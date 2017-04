Racine Police Searching For Attempted Homicide Suspects-ARMED & DANGEROUS

The Racine Police Department is seeking help locating the below individuals who are currently wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Homicide. They should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see either of these individuals or the vehicle pictured please contact police immediately. DO NOT APPROACH THE INDIVIDUALS. Please call 911 or Racine County Dispatch 262-886-2300