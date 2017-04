Racine Police ask for assistance to identify credit card theft suspects

Racine Police are looking to identify the following suspects and vehicle in a theft that occurred at Goodwill in Mt. Pleasant. The suspects then went to Target in Racine and used the victim’s bank and credit cards. The vehicle is described as a older model black Jeep Grand Cherokee. If you can identify any of the suspects or the vehicle contact the Racine Police Det. Bureau at 262-635-7756 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.