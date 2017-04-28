Racine Man Charged With Reckless Homicide After Infant Dies From Injuries

Josue Santiago-Vazques, 30 of Racine has been charged with 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide. His bail has been set at $100,000 cash after appearing in Racine Circuit Court Friday afternoon. His Preliminary hearing is scheduled on on May 4, 2017

The criminal complaint states on April 11, 2017 Racine police officers and Racine rescue personnel responded for an 3 month old infant that was not breathing. It was learned that the defendant was home with the three month old. While in Santiago-Vazques’s care, the infant fell unresponsive and stopped breathing. The child was taken to Wheaton Franciscan Medical Center in Racine and was later taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for further care.

On April 12, 2017, Investigators learned the condition was suspicious in nature. Investigators learned from staff at Children’s Hospital that infant had severe head trauma. Investigators spoke with medical staff who stated the injuries were a result of a traumatic brain injury and not from any sort of fall, and the injury would be caused from violent shaking motion or a rapid acceleration and deceleration movement. It was determined the defendant was the sole caregiver of the child during the time frame which doctors stated the injuries occurred. The child passed away from abusive head trauma, the criminal complaint reads.

According to the criminal complaint, during the investigation while Investigators were speaking with the defendant at the Racine Police Department, he became emotional while talking about the incident that occurred on April 11, 2017. The defendant asked to speak with his girlfriend, asking what he should do, and she allegedly stated that he should stick with his story.