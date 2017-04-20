Racine Man Charged With 4th OWI after Mount Pleasant Police Respond

Ramone L Jones, 40 of Racine has been charged with OWI (4th) and Operating w/ PAC (4th). His bail was set at $5,000 signature bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts Thursday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint on March 19, 2017 at 4:46 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police responded to STH 31 and STH 20 (Green Bay & Washignton) for a report of a vehicle stopped in the road. Officers learned that the car had been sitting in traffic for approximately 15-20 minutes without moving. The complainant also stated that the driver appeared to be sleeping. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer noticed the vehicle in the northbound left turn lane and that it was stopped just past the white line. The officer approached the vehicle and the driver woke up. The driver was identified as the defendant. the defendant denied using drugs or alcohol and claimed to be tired from work and stated that he arrived at the intersection just before officers arrived.

The complaint states that additional officers arrived on scene. Due to the odor of intoxicants, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the defendant was asked to perform field sobriety tests which the defendant did not satisfactorily perform. The defendant was asked to provide a PBT sample and did so with a reported sample of .16. Jones was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated. Jones was read the informing the accused and refused to provide a blood sample. A warrant was obtained and two vials of blood were drawn. The blood was sent to the lab for further analysis. Lab tests determined that Jones had a BAC of .13.