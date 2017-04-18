Racine County Medication Collection Event is a Success

On Saturday, April 15th, Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Health Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department and numerous volunteers collected unwanted medications from eastern Racine County residents. In total, 599 cars passed through the lines dropping off an estimate of 1060 pounds of medications. Additionally, 369 pounds of pill bottles and cardboard were separated from the medications and recycled. This is the tenth and final year the health departments will sponsor this type of event in collaboration with the Eastern Racine Household Hazardous Waste Collection. However, biannual Department of Justice (DOJ) events may continue contingent on funding. The next DOJ event will be held Saturday, April 22 at Union Grove Village Hall.
Most local law enforcement agencies and some pharmacies in Racine County are now permanent collection sites for unwanted medications. These collection sites are usually accessible daily, providing residents a quick and convenient means for disposal. The majority of collection sites have a designated drop box for residents to directly place their unwanted medications. Each site has information regarding what types of medications they will accept. Collection sites/boxes are for residents of households only, not businesses. Locations are:
|Caledonia Police Dept.
6900 Nicholson Rd.
Caledonia, WI 53108
|Mt. Pleasant Police Dept.
8811 Campus Dr.
Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406
|Union Grove Village Hall
925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|City of Burlington Police Dept.
224 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Racine Sheriff Patrol Station
14116 Washington Ave.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Walgreens Pharmacy
4810 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|City of Racine Police Dept.
730 Center St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Sturtevant Police Dept.
2801 89th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Waterford Police Dept.
415 N. Milwaukee St.
Waterford, WI 53185
|Lakeview Pharmacy
516 Monument Square
Racine, WI 53403
|Town of Burlington Police Dept.
32288 Bushnell Rd.
Burlington, WI 53105
For more information on the proper disposal of unwanted household medications please contact your local health department:
Central Racine County Health Department; 262-898-4460; www.crchd.com
City of Racine Health Department; 262-636-9203; www.cityofracine.org/health