Racine County Medication Collection Event is a Success

On Saturday, April 15th, Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Health Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department and numerous volunteers collected unwanted medications from eastern Racine County residents. In total, 599 cars passed through the lines dropping off an estimate of 1060 pounds of medications. Additionally, 369 pounds of pill bottles and cardboard were separated from the medications and recycled. This is the tenth and final year the health departments will sponsor this type of event in collaboration with the Eastern Racine Household Hazardous Waste Collection. However, biannual Department of Justice (DOJ) events may continue contingent on funding. The next DOJ event will be held Saturday, April 22 at Union Grove Village Hall.

Most local law enforcement agencies and some pharmacies in Racine County are now permanent collection sites for unwanted medications. These collection sites are usually accessible daily, providing residents a quick and convenient means for disposal. The majority of collection sites have a designated drop box for residents to directly place their unwanted medications. Each site has information regarding what types of medications they will accept. Collection sites/boxes are for residents of households only, not businesses. Locations are:

Caledonia Police Dept. 6900 Nicholson Rd. Caledonia, WI 53108 Mt. Pleasant Police Dept. 8811 Campus Dr. Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406 Union Grove Village Hall 925 15th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 City of Burlington Police Dept. 224 E. Jefferson St. Burlington, WI 53105 Racine Sheriff Patrol Station 14116 Washington Ave. Sturtevant, WI 53177 Walgreens Pharmacy 4810 Washington Ave. Racine, WI 53406 City of Racine Police Dept. 730 Center St. Racine, WI 53403 Sturtevant Police Dept. 2801 89th St. Sturtevant, WI 53177 Waterford Police Dept. 415 N. Milwaukee St. Waterford, WI 53185 Lakeview Pharmacy 516 Monument Square Racine, WI 53403 Town of Burlington Police Dept. 32288 Bushnell Rd. Burlington, WI 53105

For more information on the proper disposal of unwanted household medications please contact your local health department:

Central Racine County Health Department; 262-898-4460; www.crchd.com

City of Racine Health Department; 262-636-9203; www.cityofracine.org/health