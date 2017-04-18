Racine County Medication Collection Event is a Success

04/18/2017 | Filed under: Local News | Posted by:

On Saturday, April 15th, Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Health Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department and numerous volunteers collected unwanted medications from eastern Racine County residents.  In total, 599 cars passed through the lines dropping off an estimate of 1060 pounds of medications.  Additionally, 369 pounds of pill bottles and cardboard were separated from the medications and recycled.  This is the tenth and final year the health departments will sponsor this type of event in collaboration with the Eastern Racine Household Hazardous Waste Collection.  However, biannual Department of Justice (DOJ) events may continue contingent on funding.  The next DOJ event will be held Saturday, April 22 at Union Grove Village Hall.

Most local law enforcement agencies and some pharmacies in Racine County are now permanent collection sites for unwanted medications.  These collection sites are usually accessible daily, providing residents a quick and convenient means for disposal.  The majority of collection sites have a designated drop box for residents to directly place their unwanted medications.  Each site has information regarding what types of medications they will accept.  Collection sites/boxes are for residents of households only, not businesses.  Locations are:

Caledonia Police Dept.

6900 Nicholson Rd.

Caledonia, WI 53108

 

 Mt. Pleasant Police Dept.

8811 Campus Dr.

Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406

 

 Union Grove Village Hall

925 15th Ave.

Union Grove, WI  53182

 
City of Burlington Police Dept.

224 E. Jefferson St.

Burlington, WI  53105

 

 Racine Sheriff Patrol Station

14116 Washington Ave.

Sturtevant, WI 53177

 Walgreens Pharmacy

4810 Washington Ave.

Racine, WI  53406

 
City of Racine Police Dept.

730 Center St.

Racine, WI 53403

 

 Sturtevant Police Dept.

2801 89th St.

Sturtevant, WI 53177

 

 Waterford Police Dept.

415 N. Milwaukee St.

Waterford, WI 53185

 
Lakeview Pharmacy

516 Monument Square

Racine, WI  53403

 Town of Burlington Police Dept.

32288 Bushnell Rd.

Burlington, WI 53105

 

For more information on the proper disposal of unwanted household medications please contact your local health department:

 

Central Racine County Health Department; 262-898-4460; www.crchd.com

City of Racine Health Department; 262-636-9203; www.cityofracine.org/health

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail