QPS is HIRING! Numerous jobs available

Sanmina in Pleasant Prairie Assembly Pay rate starts $10.50. 2 nd , and 3 rd shifts available (training on 1 st shift for 1 week). Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Assembly

– Determines and/or follows methods and sequence of operations in performing wiring, component installation, hand soldering and cable harnessing on assembly units.

– Monitor and replenish materials for all machines on assigned line, including: Pasting Machine: Used to apply soldering paste to circuit board. Pick and Place Machines: Used to place specified components onto the board, components are loaded into machine on a paper or plastic reel or tube and machine inserts into designated holes on board. Conveyor/ Reflow Soldering Oven: Load circuit boards onto conveyor where they will run through reflow soldering oven, bonding components onto the circuit board.

– Makes setups and adjustments holding tolerances to blueprint specifications.

Sanmina in Pleasant Prairie SMT Operator Pay rate depends on experience. 2 nd and 3 rd shifts available. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

SMT Operator

– Follow detailed instructions to operate and monitor different types of SMT, AOI or 5DX machines, or perform offline set up while maintaining necessary documentation

– Observe machine operation to detect work piece defects or machine malfunctions, adjusting machines as necessary

– Set up and operate machine

– Inspect work pieces for defects, and measure work pieces to determine accuracy of machine operation, using rules, templates, or other measuring instruments

– Read blueprints or job orders to determine product specifications and tooling instructions and to plan operational sequences

Interested candidates must pass test.

Rust-Oleum DC in Kenosha Order Picker Pay rate starts at $11.00-$11.75. 1 st , 2 nd , and 3 rd shifts available. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Order Picker

-Efficiently, accurately, and safely process customer orders by filling, verifying and maintaining documentation on incoming and outgoing shipments.

-Move freight, stock, and other materials to and from storage and production areas, loading docks, delivery vehicles, and containers, by hand or using trucks, tractors, and other equipment.

-Sort cargo before loading and unloading.

-Attach identifying tags to containers, or mark them with identifying information.

-Read work orders or receive oral instructions to determine work assignments and material and equipment needs.

Interested candidates must tour the company.

