President Donald Trump To Visit Kenosha On Tuesday April 18th

The White House confirms that President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha on Tuesday.

The President is scheduled to speak at Snap-On Tools near 80th Street and 30th Avenue.v This will be President Trump’s first visit to Wisconsin since taking office. Military helicopters were seen flying over Racine & Kenosha on Saturday, first sparking speculation about a possible presidential visit.