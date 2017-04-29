Police Union Gives Back to the Community

The Racine Police Association (RPA) recently received a $10,000 donation from author Paul E. Fallon, who visited Racine during a nationwide tour. While biking across the county in 2015 in search of interesting people, places and inspirational stories, Fallon stopped in Racine to learn more about the community policing philosophy. For additional information on the COP house visit, see the online journal entitled, How Will We Live Tomorrow:
Profile Response: Racine Police Department Racine, WI
After visiting with active and retired police officers, supervisors and commanders (including the late Chief Richard Polzin who pioneered the local COP effort), Fallon recently made a $10,000 donation to the Racine Police Association to further advance the community policing philosophy locally.
As noted in the attached communication, the generous donation from Paul Fallon will be distributed to the following organizations:
Racine Police Athletic Association (Annual Cops N’ Kids Fishing Tournament) $3,000
Cops N’ Kids Reading Center $2,000
Racine Community Outpost $2,000
Racine Police Explorer Post $2,000
Racine Youth Sports $1,000
In addition to the donations listed above, later this evening during the Racine Police Association’s Annual Benefit Concert, the following non-profit organizations will receive additional donations in various amounts in support of their service to our community:
Bethany Apartments
Big Sisters of Greater Racine
Cops N’ Kids Reading Center
Habitat for Humanity
HALO
Harvest Food Bank
Neighborhood Watch
Racine Police Explorer Post
Racine Youth Sports
Safe Kids Coalition
Safe Haven
The sworn members of the Racine Police Department are grateful for the ongoing support we receive from the community we proudly serve.