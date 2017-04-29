Police Union Gives Back to the Community

The Racine Police Association (RPA) recently received a $10,000 donation from author Paul E. Fallon, who visited Racine during a nationwide tour. While biking across the county in 2015 in search of interesting people, places and inspirational stories, Fallon stopped in Racine to learn more about the community policing philosophy. For additional information on the COP house visit, see the online journal entitled, How Will We Live Tomorrow:

Profile Response: Racine Police Department Racine, WI

After visiting with active and retired police officers, supervisors and commanders (including the late Chief Richard Polzin who pioneered the local COP effort), Fallon recently made a $10,000 donation to the Racine Police Association to further advance the community policing philosophy locally.

As noted in the attached communication, the generous donation from Paul Fallon will be distributed to the following organizations:

 Racine Police Athletic Association (Annual Cops N’ Kids Fishing Tournament) $3,000

 Cops N’ Kids Reading Center $2,000

 Racine Community Outpost $2,000

 Racine Police Explorer Post $2,000

 Racine Youth Sports $1,000

In addition to the donations listed above, later this evening during the Racine Police Association’s Annual Benefit Concert, the following non-profit organizations will receive additional donations in various amounts in support of their service to our community:

 Bethany Apartments

 Big Sisters of Greater Racine

 Cops N’ Kids Reading Center

 Habitat for Humanity

 HALO

 Harvest Food Bank

 Neighborhood Watch

 Racine Police Explorer Post

 Racine Youth Sports

 Safe Kids Coalition

 Safe Haven

The sworn members of the Racine Police Department are grateful for the ongoing support we receive from the community we proudly serve.