NOW HIRING-Mechanical Assemblers

MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY:

Compensation: $12+, dependent on experience.

Need to have good mechanical aptitude, good attention to detail. Need to be able to read a blueprint. Need to be familiar with small hand tools and work with a team or alone. Local company that is growing fast!

Apply right online at http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us or call 262.886.8179 to set up an appointment