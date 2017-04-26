Now Hiring-IT Data Technician

Letsch Staffing is seeking an IT DATA TECHNICIAN

Duties Include:

Machine monitoring system support and data analysis,

general IT technical support of equipment and software.

Support the machine monitoring system including hardware, software and ANDON system.

Analyze machine data and report information regarding utilization, operational performance, and improvement.

Support the DNC system hardware, and network interface

Troubleshoot computer software and hardware issues and make repairs and perform minor updates.

Field questions from employees about software installation and hardware upgrades

Interface with 3rd party service providers for network & cybersecurity system, equipment upgrades and IPS support

May be exposed to fumes or airborne particles, moving mechanical parts & vibration. The noise level can be loud. Hearing protection is provided and mandatory in certain areas.

Associates Degree or 5 Years of related experience is required

experience with Epicor is a plus

Local Area Network experience is also a plus

Possible shift hours

Monday – Thursday, 5:00a.m – 3:30p.m., 1st

Monday – Thursday, 3:25p.m. -1:55a.m., 2nd shift

Overtime as needed Friday – Saturday & Sunday

Apply online at www.letschstaffing.com or call to make an appointment 262-886-8179