NOW HIRING-Insurance Estimator

Letsch Staffing is HIRING- Insurance Estimator

Need to have good computer skills

Good attention to detail

Need experience in insurance

Working with collision repair, & Collision estimates

Good driving record – Valid Drivers License

Closing sales

This is an hourly position but could be commission based

Apply online at www.letschstaffing.com or make an appointment at 262-886-8179.