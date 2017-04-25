Missing Endangered Alert Issued for 88 Year-Old Man Traveling Back to WI From FL

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered alert for 88 year old Richard Schilter. He was last seen April 19,2017.

Mr. Schilter was traveling from Florida to Wisconsin. Last location known to be in Tennessee. Believed to be traveling via Highway 55/57 to Wisconsin. He is driving a pickup truck and pulling a camper.

Driving dark blue 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with WI plates: 202366F, pulling a camper. Attached photo is of actual vehicle and camper. Authorities state Has difficult time walking and standing. Has a medical alert bracelet. Has medical issues and memory problems.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 242-335-4411





