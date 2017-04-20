Man charged in connection with shots fired 16th & Packard

William J. Henderson 25 of Kenosha has been charged with four counts of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. His bond was set at $25,000 cash.

According to the criminal complaint, On April 18, 2017, at 9:19 pm , Racine Police were in the area of Packard and 17th St. At that time, law enforcement located in the 1600 Block of Packard in, advised that shots were fired from a red Chrysler Pacifica. It was later determined that two cars parked in the 1600 block of Packard sustained gunshot damage. Officers also noted that at least 4 people were standing outside of a residence in the 1600 block Packard between the residence and the damaged cars when the shots were fired from the Pacifica.

Officers observed the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop of the vehicle by activating his emergency lights and sirens, upon initiating emergency lights and sirens, the car sped away from where it had parked. Police began to pursue the vehicle through residential neighborhoods at a speed of 40 – 50 miles per hour. The vehicle drove through multiple controlled intersections without stopping and continued through an alley. The vehicle slowed as it reached DeKoven Ave. and three individuals exited the car and began to run. The vehicle was not placed into park and it continued to roll forward until hitting a light pole. Officer placed the car in park and located a silver revolver on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The cylinder of the gun contained four fired .357 casings. Officers also located a large number of loose plastic baggies in the car that commonly associated with packaging illegal drugs. A pair of black gloves were located in the area where the three individuals ran from the car, the criminal complaint reads

The complaint states that, Officers pursued the defendant that fled from the car. Multiple commands were given for the person to stop, but he continued to traverse several yards and fences. This defendant was eventually taken into custody. Henderson admitted to being in the car and in the driver’s seat at one point and later indicated that he was in the back seat.