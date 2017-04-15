Man arrested after driving stolen car to apply for fraudulent loan

On 4-13-2017, a Detective at the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) was contacted by the security Department of Educator’s Credit Union (ECU) regarding a suspicious loan application they received on-line. The application amount totaled $18,000. It was determined that the suspect used a social security number belonging to an unidentified victim from the State of Iowa. Additionally, the suspect possessed various fictitious documents to substantiate the loan application.

On 4-14-2017, shortly after 3:30 pm officers from MPPD arrested the suspect, KODY F JACK, 28 reportedly from Chicago, at Educator’s Credit Union (1400 Newman Rd) while he was attempting to finalize the loan application in person. The vehicle JACK drove to this meeting was stolen out of the Milwaukee, WI. JACK was turned over to the Racine County Jail where he was held on the below charges.

The criminal charges referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s office include:

Identity Theft, Wire fraud, Operating vehicle without Owner’s consent, Fraud Against a Financial Institution, and Obstructing an Officer.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”