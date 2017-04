LOST DOG-Roxy is missing Jamestown Subdivision (Northwestern/Taurus)

LOST DOG- Roxy is lost Jamestown Subdivision (Northwestern/Taurus). She is a 5 year old Mini Schnauz. Mostly black with white accents aprox 30 lbs. Wearing a grey body harness (no tags). She is microchipped

If seen or found please call please call (414)807-5845 Offering a $500 reward for her safe return.