LOST DOG-Rex is lost Morris Street & Highway K/Caledonia area

LOST DOG-Rex is missing in Caledonia by Morris St and HWY K. He went missing around 7 p.m. Thursday April 19th, Rex is an older, Black, Border Collie/Retriever Mix. Doesnt have tags but is wearing a cammo collar. If seen or found please call 262-497-6255