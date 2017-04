LOST DOG-Rescue Dog BUSTER lost 15th & Rawson, South Milwaukee

LOST DOG-SOUTH MILWAUKEE Buster ran out the back door at about 6pm Thursday April 20th in the area of 15th and Rawson in South Milwaukee. He is very shy, very scared and most likely will not approach people. Please don’t chase him!! He is wearing an orange and blue collar. If you see Buster please call his foster mom Rachel immediately (414) 378-2687 and Hope Safehouse (262)634-4571.