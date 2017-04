LOST DOG-Dottie is missing area of Woodland Hills Drive/Emerald Drive

LOST DOG-Dottie went missing from Woodland Hills Dr. and Emerald Dr. 53406 o/a 11:30 AM 4/15/17. If she is found contact 262-497-5348 or 262-308-1600. She’s very friendly and loves to play. she is wearing 2 collars and has a microchip ID.