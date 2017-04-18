July 15th-2nd Annual 4th Fest Golf Bash

Come join us for our 2nd golf outing! We are getting together to raise money for Racine’s parade & fireworks. Come have a great time & show your Racine pride!

The deadline for sign up and fees: June 9th

Golf: IVES GROVE GOLF COURSE 14101 Washington Ave Sturtevant, WI 53177 4 person scramble with cart 10:30 to 11:30 check in/ Noon shotgun start Gift bag, hole contests, raffles, beverages…

Dinner: FOUNTAIN BANQUET HALL 8505 Durand Ave Sturtevant, WI 53177 4:30 Social / 6:00 Dinner & Raffles

Golf & Dinner: $100 per person Dinner only: $30 per person

Fourth Fest

of Greater Racine, Inc.

Payment for the entire team must be included with the registration. Make checks payable to: 4th Fest of Greater Racine. Mail to: 4th Fest Golf 216 Blaine Ave Racine, WI 53405 or you can pay via Paypal e-mail address chuck@net-spec.net Make sure to note what/who the payment is for and who the team captain is.

Questions? Contact Mike Balcer 262-930-6600 or Kevin Gonzalez 262-939-0941 soasltd@gmail.com or gonzalezk@putzam.com