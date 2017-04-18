HELP WANTED-Screen Print Operators

1) Sets and adjusts feed rollers, spindle reel, printing screens, and bolts to specifications.

2) Starts dyeing oven and sets thermostat to temperature specified for printing run.

3) Reviews print order to determine settings and adjustments required to set up manually controlled or automatic screen printing machine or decorating equipment.

4) Determines from orders type and color of designs to print.

5) Adjusts position of design or screen to ensure specified color print registration.

6) Trains workers in use of printing equipment and in quality standards.

7) Counts and records quantities printed in production log.

