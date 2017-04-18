Growing Construction Firm Seeking Executive Assistant / Controller

Growing Construction Firm Seeking

Executive Assistant / Controller

Looking for someone to join a fast paced and growing construction firm. Would be joining a team of 4 office individuals, so your efforts would have a direct and immediate impact. A fun office environment in a well maintained facility. Must be a hard working, detail oriented

individual who is detail oriented and willing to learn and take on new tasks.

Duties Include:

• Direct assistant to President of the firm

• Bookkeeping (weekly payroll, invoice entry, payables, receivables, etc.)

• Year-end financial reporting to Accounting firm

• State and federal tax management

• Prepare / manage auditing procedures

• Manage job and employee files

• Type Bid Proposals

• Daily mail collection/processing

Wage commensurate with experience

Vacation; Simple IRA w/ Company match

* No Health Care plan at this time

To apply, send resume to –

Resume3@RacineCounty.com

Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.

