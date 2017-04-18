Growing Construction Firm Seeking
Executive Assistant / Controller
Looking for someone to join a fast paced and growing construction firm. Would be joining a team of 4 office individuals, so your efforts would have a direct and immediate impact. A fun office environment in a well maintained facility. Must be a hard working, detail oriented
individual who is detail oriented and willing to learn and take on new tasks.
Duties Include:
• Direct assistant to President of the firm
• Bookkeeping (weekly payroll, invoice entry, payables, receivables, etc.)
• Year-end financial reporting to Accounting firm
• State and federal tax management
• Prepare / manage auditing procedures
• Manage job and employee files
• Type Bid Proposals
• Daily mail collection/processing
Wage commensurate with experience
Vacation; Simple IRA w/ Company match
* No Health Care plan at this time
To apply, send resume to –
Resume3@RacineCounty.com
Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.