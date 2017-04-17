Governor Walker Signs Legislation Allowing Wisconsinites to Use Cannabidiol Oil to Treat Medical Conditions

Burlington – Governor Scott Walker signed Senate Bill 10 into law today in Burlington. This bill builds upon 2013 Wisconsin Act 267, otherwise known as Lydia’s Law, which allowed doctors and pharmacists to dispense Cannabidiol (CBD) oil and make CBD available in Wisconsin.

“Three years ago, we signed Lydia’s Law into effect, which cleared the way for a new treatment for people who suffer from seizure disorders,” Governor Walker said. “Today, we’re making it easier for people in our state to obtain CBD oil without a psychoactive effect to treat a medical condition as advised by their doctor.”

Senate Bill 10 – corrects an oversight in 2013 Wisconsin Act 267 by allowing individuals in Wisconsin to possess CBD oil without a psychoactive effect as long as a doctor has certified that the CBD oil is being used for a medical condition, not just a seizure disorder. If CBD oil is designated, rescheduled, or deleted as a controlled substance under federal law, the bill requires the Controlled Substances Board to treat the substance under state law as soon as practically possible, but within 30 days, and does not allow for an objection. Authored by Senator Van Wanggaard (R – Racine) and Representative Scott Krug (R – Nekoosa), the bill passed the Senate by a vote of 31-1 and was concurred by the Assembly by a vote of 98-0. It is Act 4.