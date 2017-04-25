Goodwill TalentBridge is HIRING-Multiple opportunities available!

Goodwill TalentBridge is Hiring:

 Fiberglass Tech, Buffer & Laminator – Union Grove area

 Quality Tech – Sturtevant area

 Accu-Press Brake Press Set Up Operator – Kenosha area

 Industrial Sewer – New Berlin area

 Cold Milling Line Assistant – Milwaukee

 Flexographic Helper – Menomonee Falls

To apply – Call (262) 833-1670

or Apply in Person between 8:00 am – 1:30 pm,

Monday – Friday at

1630 Enterprise Drive, Sturtevant

