From Heather and George-Another bike was stolen! This time from a locked garage. It was Symon’s new bike his Mother had just gotten him! He uses it daily for both necessity and fun. He was so upset, I felt terrible. George reported our garage broken into and got in contact with Racine Uncovered on FB. They made a post that within hours had 264 shares. Later in the evening we got a phone call from a stranger. She lived close and said she had a bike we could have for Symon, it just needed some air in the tires. George immediately went to get it. When he brought it in, it almost felt like Christmas ! Though it needs a day or so to figure out a couple mechanical issues, it’s gorgeous! Perfect! Nice! I can’t say enough about it! I also can’t give enough thanks to our generous and kind stranger, Karissa and to Racine Uncovered for getting the info out there! This is such a great “pay it forward” moment, it also restores some love ❤ & faith in humanity!
Family & Friends Thank The Community-“Be the change you wish to see in the world”
From Heather and George-Another bike was stolen! This time from a locked garage. It was Symon’s new bike his Mother had just gotten him! He uses it daily for both necessity and fun. He was so upset, I felt terrible. George reported our garage broken into and got in contact with Racine Uncovered on FB. They made a post that within hours had 264 shares. Later in the evening we got a phone call from a stranger. She lived close and said she had a bike we could have for Symon, it just needed some air in the tires. George immediately went to get it. When he brought it in, it almost felt like Christmas ! Though it needs a day or so to figure out a couple mechanical issues, it’s gorgeous! Perfect! Nice! I can’t say enough about it! I also can’t give enough thanks to our generous and kind stranger, Karissa and to Racine Uncovered for getting the info out there! This is such a great “pay it forward” moment, it also restores some love ❤ & faith in humanity!
“Be the change you wish to see in the world”.
-Dali Lama