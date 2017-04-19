Family & Friends Searching for Missing Racine Woman

Family and friends of Jessica Noel Ott are asking for help from the community to locate her. Her son Malcolm filed a missing person’s report today (Wednesday 4/19) Malcolm states he talked with his Mother around 3 pm on Monday 4/17 and then again Monday evening around 9 p.m., where she allegedly told Malcolm she would be home in a half hour. Her car has been found but there has been no contact with her since Monday. She does have a broken right foot according to her son and could be wearing a “boot”. Anyone with information is asked to contact her family at 262-260-8013 or Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300. Reference 17-17251