Emergency Alert Issued for Union Grove and Township of Paris Residents

11:23 a.m. From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency Alert: Emergency Services are at the scene of a truck accident involving the release of anhydrous ammonia gas. Residents in the vicinity of Hwy KR and Hwy 45 in the Township of Paris and the Village of Union Grove are requested to shelter in place and close windows for the next 2 hours. Stay away from the area.