Echo Lake Food is hiring-Experienced Maintenance Mechanics

Attention Experienced Maintenance Mechanics

Echo Lake Food is looking for experienced Maintenance Mechanics to join our team in

Burlington & Franksville, WI.

$1000 Sign on Bonus

Qualified candidates will have a minimum of 2 years experience in maintenance field, preferably in food manufacturing.

Visit our website: www.echolakefoods.com for more information and a detailed job description.

Eligibility for Sign on Bonus:

• You must be actively employed, in good standing, at time the sign-on bonus is paid out. • Rehired employees will only be considered if they have not been employed with the company (Echo Lake Foods, Inc.) for at least 1 year. • Please contact the recruiter for details of the bonus payout structure.

Questions? Please contact: Patty Kaddatz, Recruiter Tel: 262-763-9551 Ext 1165 Fax: 262-767-2760 E-mail: pkaddatz@echolakefoods.com 340 W Grove St., PO Box 279, Burlington, WI 53105

Echo Lake Foods, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified females, members of ethnic and racial minority groups, persons with disabilities and veterans are encouraged to apply.

*Based on market conditions and hiring needs, Echo Lake Foods, Inc. reserves the right to amend, interpret, terminate or suspend this program at any time