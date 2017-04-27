Credit Card Fraud Suspects Accused of Stealing Tens of Thousands of Dollars

In mid-March of 2017 Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received reports from three separate victim’s reporting that their financial transaction cards had been used at various Wal-Mart locations throughout the State of WI. An additional victim made a similar report to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD). None of the victims reported that they were actually missing their cards; therefore the card information is believed to have been stolen, possibly through a skimming type of a theft. It is further believed that re-encoded cards were used to commit the fraud.

The cards belonging to the four victims were utilized at Wal-Mart locations in Appleton, Chilton, Sheboygan, Plymouth, De Pere, Hartford, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Fond du Lac. All the usages occurred between 03-18-17 and 03-21-17. Once the fraud was discovered, the cards were deactivated. A review of the transaction records revealed that the predominant expense was the purchase and/or funding of a Wal-Mart gift card. Transactions occurred at a self-checkout. Transaction records revealed that numerous other financial transaction cards were also either used or attempted to be used to purchase/fund Wal-Mart gift cards.

A records check of several of those other financial transaction cards uncovered that they belonged to different individuals which are believed to be additional victims of fraud. Examination of the surveillance videos involving the aforementioned locations identified a black male (Subject #1) wearing camouflaged clothing (see included images) committing numerous fraudulent transactions at Wal-Mart locations in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Bay and De Pere on 03-18-17 and 03-19-17. No good surveillance images of the suspect vehicle were obtained. On 03-21-17 a light skinned male (Subject #2) (see included images) was identified committing numerous fraudulent transactions at Wal-Mart locations in Hartford, Plymouth, Chilton and Sheboygan.

Subject #2 was identified to be in the company of a female (Subject #3) (see included images) who was also conducting transactions that were similar in nature and suspected to be fraudulent. Subject #2 and #3 were identified to be using a white truck. See included images. All three subjects are believed to be associated with one another and/or the criminal activity as one of the victim’s cards was first used by Subject #1 on 03-19-17 and later Subject #2 on 03-21-17.

Investigation is ongoing. Ten Wal-Mart gift cards have been identified as associated with the group with six of them confirmed to have been at least partially funded and/or attempted to be funded by one of the known four victims’ accounts. Additionally, dozens of other financial transaction cards believed to belong to other victims were used to fund and/or attempt to fund the aforementioned ten Wal-Mart gift cards. Other additional gift cards and victims are believed to be involved with a loss estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Cursory examination of gift card transaction records have identified that they are being liquidated out of state such as IL, NC and FL. It is believed that third parties may be withdrawing funds.

BCSO and the GBPD are looking for assistance in identifying the individuals outlined in this crime alert. This alert is being sent statewide due to the suspects committing fraudulent transactions throughout the state and knowledge that similar types of fraud have been identified around the state.

If anyone has any information concerning this case please call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 448-4230. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (920)432-7867 or text GBTIP and your tip to 274637 (crimes).



