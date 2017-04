ASK T Construction is Recruiting-Rough Framing Construction Laborers

ASK T Construction, Inc.

Is recruiting for:

Rough Framing Construction Laborers

Experience in

Construction required.

Must be:

 Hard working & dedicated

 Ability to use hand and power tools

 Able to read a tape measure

 Add, subtract, multiply & divide

 Must not be afraid of heights

 Valid driver’s license

 Must have reliable transportation to

various job sites in southeast WI!

To apply, complete an application at

Racine County Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave. Racine;

Or email resume to:asktconstruction@aol.com