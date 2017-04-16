April 22nd-8th Annual Rock For Vets

►► ►► April 22, 2017-8th Annual Rock For Vets™ ◄◄ ◄◄
Memorial Hall
72 7th Street
Racine, WI. 53403
Doors Open at 6:30 pm
Tickets:
♪ ♫ LIVE MUSIC ♫ ♪
2 LEVELS (w/ Full Bars) • 2 STAGES • 8 BANDS
MC’s for the night Dale Sinnen and Gary Wortham
BANDs for Rock For Vets™
UPSTAIRS
BRB (Blues Rock Band) (7-7:35)
Rolling Stoates (7:50 – 8:30)
Taunting Richard (8:45 – 9:45)
E’Z LIV’N (10-11)
DOWNSTAIRS
MARZ (7-7:35)
Brock Betz Band (7:50 – 8:30)
Personality Crisis (8:45 – 9:30)
Saint Tragedy (9:45 – 10:45)
* Bands and times subject to change
Special Appearances
★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Brewer Suite Raffle ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(Brewers vs Mets — May 14 — 1:10pm)
Mothers Day – first 20,000 fans receive a Brewers Wristlet
A Day At The Ballpark
Winner of the Suite will receive:
14 Suite Tickets
6 Parking Passes
Ballpark Food and Drinks (non-alcohol)
► ► TICKETS are $5 each or 5 for $20
ALSO
Raffle Tables and 50/50 Raffles
For the latest updates, be sure to check their events page at 8th Annual ROCK FOR VETS