Apple Holler Invites You To The Apple Blossom Spring Festival

04/29/2017 | Filed under: Community | Posted by:

Join Apple Holler for the the Apple Blossom Festival in May and enjoy their orchard while it is in full bloom.
Apple Blossom Festival
May 6, 7, 13, 20 & 21
11:30am & 1:30pm

To celebrate Spring, Apple Holler is inviting the public for Apple Blossom Orchard Tours and farm fun. Guests will have a front row seat to the miracle of apples as over 30,000 blooming trees begin to produce fruit and learn all about their earth friendly growing practices on their family farm.

Orchard Blossom Tours

Ride the Orchard Blossom Express Train & see 30,000 apple trees in bloom.

Bonnie the Bee Puppet Show

Includes Hand-led Pony Ride!

Farm Park Fun!

  • Kids Corral Play Area
  • Crazy Corn Maze
  • Baby Animals to Visit
  • Live Bee Hive Exhibit
  • Cool Cow Maze
  • Golden Goat Bridge
  • Jack & the Beanstalk Story Trail
  • Giant Slide
  • Music Garden

For ticket and additional information please visit https://www.appleholler.com/event/apple-blossom-festival/2017-05-07/

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail